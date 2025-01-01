FKAFL Gold Blend is a masterful, award-winning cross of our L.A. Rouge and The Soap, offering a flavor profile that is as complex as it is refined. A sweet, inviting sensation of citrus and diesel deepens with each draw and a fusion of subtle nuances similar to rosemary, red fruit and hints of cheese create a savory, charcuterie-like experience, followed by a smooth, lavender-rich exhale that cleanses the palate. Like the classic pairing of fine wine with artisanal cheese, this sophisticated Hybrid is a true sensory delight and is ideal for those seeking a euphoric, indulgent sense of serenity. Our Gold Blends are 100% Cannabis-Derived and produced using Strain-Specific Terpenes of Maven’s Premium Indoor Flower. Blended in curated ratios with our ultra-refined and potent Cannabis Oil, Maven Extracts cartridges create an exceptional Entourage Effect, that amplifies all the best qualities of our exclusive Maven Strains. Our state-of-the-art process combining subcritical Liquid Carbon Dioxide (CO2), and low applications of heat and pressure creates a clean, refined, high-quality product every time. No artificial ingredients, non- cannabis-derived terpenes, high temperatures, or harsh solvents are involved in the production of our cartridges, just 100% Cannabis-Derived Oil and Strain-Specific Terpenes that work together to create an unforgettable experience. All of the strains you know and love are carefully transformed, with the Natural Terpene Profile of each flower strain preserved, to deliver optimum synergy in both flavor and potency.</p>