Our Premium Rosin-Infused Pre-Rolls are handcrafted with Top-Tier, Strain-Specific Flower, and the finest solvent-less Concentrates. This curated blend radiates a sophisticated flavor profile - an aura of the highest caliber. Experience the epitome of sophistication with French Diamonds, a classic coupling of our award-winning FKAFL flower, and our Black Diamond X Cold Cured Live Rosin. A seasoned, lavender-rich inhale offers hints of mint, accompanying a mélange of earthy, diesel undertones that blend into a delicate sweetness. A touch of lemon adds a lovely acidity to this lavish, nuanced smoke, making this a must-try for those who value the finer things in life. Halos are a refined and indulgent smoking experience meant to be savored slowly.
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
- CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
