Experience the epitome of sophistication with French Diamonds Mini Halos, a classic coupling of our award-winning FKAFL flower, and our Black Diamond X Live Rosin. A seasoned, lavender-rich inhale offers hints of mint, accompanying a mélange of earthy, diesel undertones that blend into a delicate sweetness. A touch of lemon adds a lovely acidity to this lavish, nuanced smoke, making this a must-try for those who value the finer things in life. Mini Halos bring the elevated experience of our signature rosin-infused pre-rolls into a sleek 5-pack format. The same divine craftsmanship — now in smaller, shareable form. Each half-gram pre-roll is handcrafted with strain-specific indoor flower and infused with .1g of premium live rosin from a complementary cultivar, creating unique, balanced flavor profiles designed for any moment. Whether you’re exploring new pairings or looking for a refined, on-the-go option, Mini Halos deliver the same purity, flavor, and craftsmanship that define the Halo name — in a size that fits every occasion.
About this brand
Maven Genetics
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
