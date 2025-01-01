French Lotus is an exquisite, violet-hued cross that reflects the finest traits of our two most distinguished strains, FKAFL and Blue Lotus. A dank, earthy fragrance reminiscent of a fresh meadow after rainfall is beautifully complemented by hints of citrus, with a subtle umami undertone that intensifies upon combustion. Like the daily renewal of the lotus, shedding the impurities of its environment, this Hybrid can help alleviate stress and negativity, leaving one feeling resilient and revitalized. Maven was founded with one goal in mind: to breed and cultivate rare and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. We are driven by an absolute passion for the flower and dedicated to sparking innovation and craftsmanship in every step of the process. We believe that everyone who seeks more from cannabis is a connoisseur, an enthusiast and a true Maven.