French Lotus Gold Blend is an exquisite cross that reflects the finest traits of our two most distinguished strains, FKAFL and Blue Lotus. A dank, earthy fragrance reminiscent of a fresh meadow after rainfall is beautifully complemented by hints of citrus, with a subtle umami undertone that intensifies upon combustion. Like the daily renewal of the lotus, shedding the impurities of its environment, this Hybrid can help alleviate stress and negativity, leaving one feeling resilient and revitalized. Our Gold Blends are 100% Cannabis-Derived, and produced from Strain-Specific Terpenes of Maven’s Premium Indoor Flower. Blended in curated ratios with our ultra-refined and potent Cannabis Oil, these cartridges create an exceptional entourage effect that will amplify the best qualities of Maven’s Strains. A state-of-the-art process, using subcritical liquid carbon dioxide, as well as low applications of heat and pressure, creates a clean, refined, quality product every time. No artificial ingredients, non-cannabis-derived Terpenes, high temperatures, or harsh solvents are involved in the production of our cartridges; just 100% Cannabis-Derived Oil and Strain-Specific Terpenes that work together to create an unforgettable experience. All of the strains you know and love, with the Natural Terpene Profile of each flower strain, delivering optimum synergy in both flavor and potency.