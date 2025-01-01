French Lotus is an exquisite, violet-hued cross that reflects the finest traits of our two most distinguished strains, FKAFL and Blue Lotus. A dank, earthy fragrance reminiscent of a fresh meadow after rainfall is beautifully complemented by hints of citrus, with a subtle umami undertone that intensifies upon combustion - now elevated in Goldies form. Each French Lotus Goldies Infused Pre-Roll 5-pack contains five 0.6g joints made exclusively from our award-winning French Lotus flower, ultra-refined French Lotus oil, and French Lotus kief. Pure infusion. Pure Power. Pure French Lotus. Goldies are Maven’s premium infused cannabis pre-rolls — crafted for connoisseurs who demand purity, potency, and authenticity. Every element is 100% cannabis-derived, strain-specific, and terpene-rich — designed to deliver a clean, powerful, and flavorful smoke. Unlike other infused pre-rolls on the market, Goldies never include artificial terpenes, botanical additives, or cutting agents. Just premium indoor flower, meticulously paired with potent oil, terpene, and kief from the same strain, blended in perfect ratios to elevate the smoking experience. The result is a sophisticated infusion — smooth, aromatic, and undeniably powerful — made for those who expect more from cannabis.</p><p>Like the daily renewal of the lotus, shedding the impurities of its environment, this French Lotus Goldies can help alleviate stress and negativity, leaving one feeling resilient and revitalized.