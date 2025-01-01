French Lotus is an exquisite, violet-hued cross that reflects the finest traits of our two most distinguished strains, FKAFL and Blue Lotus. A dank, earthy fragrance reminiscent of a fresh meadow after rainfall is beautifully complemented by hints of citrus, with a subtle umami undertone that intensifies upon combustion. Like the daily renewal of the lotus, shedding the impurities of its environment, this Hybrid can help alleviate stress and negativity, leaving one feeling resilient and revitalized. Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or a novice, Maven Minis offer the perfect balance of quantity and quality, delivering the same high caliber experience as our full-sized flower, but in a convenient and travel-friendly package. These compact 14g Mylars may contain smaller nugs - but don't be fooled by their size! Each bag is packed with the same nuanced, top-tier Maven Genetics strains you know and love.