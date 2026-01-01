Halochrome is the melting of two Maven standouts — award-winning Chrome Dome flower infused with solventless Chroma live rosin. The result is vivid and dimensional, where Chrome Dome’s electric citrus profile is deepened by the resinous clean-fuel depth of Chroma. The nose opens sharp and luminous: grapefruit peel and bright lemon zest flashing from the first spark. As the smoke settles, the profile broadens into syrupy citrus and candied rind before drifting into darker tones of pine, stone fruit, and a faint thread of anise drawn forward by the rosin infusion. The texture is dense and satin-smooth, coating the palate before resolving into a clean, lingering citrus resin. Visually and aromatically, Halochrome shines — bright, reflective, and unmistakably refined. The experience arrives quickly: clear, elevated, and creatively fluid, while a steady body calm keeps the moment grounded. A chrome-finished expression of two standout cultivars, built to reveal the full spectrum of Maven flavor and solventless craft.

Our premium rosin-infused pre-rolls are handcrafted with top-tier, strain-specific flower and the finest solventless concentrate. Each Halo is rolled with precision, blending our indoor cultivars and small-batch rosin into a perfectly balanced experience that burns smooth from start to finish. With rich terpene expression, elevated potency, and a refined flavor profile that embodies the essence of California connoisseurship, Halos deliver depth, purity, and distinction in every pull.