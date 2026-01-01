Halochrome is the melting of two Maven standouts — award-winning Chrome Dome flower infused with solventless Chroma live rosin. The result is vivid and dimensional, where Chrome Dome’s electric citrus profile is deepened by the resinous clean-fuel depth of Chroma. The nose opens sharp and luminous: grapefruit peel and bright lemon zest flashing from the first spark. As the smoke settles, the profile broadens into syrupy citrus and candied rind before drifting into darker tones of pine, stone fruit, and a faint thread of anise drawn forward by the rosin infusion. The texture is dense and satin-smooth, coating the palate before resolving into a clean, lingering citrus resin. Visually and aromatically, Halochrome shines — bright, reflective, and unmistakably refined. The experience arrives quickly: clear, elevated, and creatively fluid, while a steady body calm keeps the moment grounded. A chrome-finished expression of two standout cultivars, built to reveal the full spectrum of Maven flavor and solventless craft.

Mini Halos bring the elevated experience of our signature rosin-infused pre-rolls into a sleek 5-pack format. Each half-gram pre-roll is handcrafted with strain-specific indoor flower and infused with .1g of premium live rosin from a complementary cultivar, creating unique, balanced flavor profiles designed for any moment. Whether you’re exploring new pairings or looking for a refined, on-the-go option, Mini Halos deliver the same purity, flavor, and craftsmanship that define the Halo name — in a size that fits every occasion. The same divine craftsmanship — now in smaller, shareable form.