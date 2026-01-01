About this product
Halochrome is the melting of two Maven standouts — award-winning Chrome Dome flower infused with solventless Chroma live rosin. The result is vivid and dimensional, where Chrome Dome’s electric citrus profile is deepened by the resinous clean-fuel depth of Chroma. The nose opens sharp and luminous: grapefruit peel and bright lemon zest flashing from the first spark. As the smoke settles, the profile broadens into syrupy citrus and candied rind before drifting into darker tones of pine, stone fruit, and a faint thread of anise drawn forward by the rosin infusion. The texture is dense and satin-smooth, coating the palate before resolving into a clean, lingering citrus resin. Visually and aromatically, Halochrome shines — bright, reflective, and unmistakably refined. The experience arrives quickly: clear, elevated, and creatively fluid, while a steady body calm keeps the moment grounded. A chrome-finished expression of two standout cultivars, built to reveal the full spectrum of Maven flavor and solventless craft.
Mini Halos bring the elevated experience of our signature rosin-infused pre-rolls into a sleek 5-pack format. Each half-gram pre-roll is handcrafted with strain-specific indoor flower and infused with .1g of premium live rosin from a complementary cultivar, creating unique, balanced flavor profiles designed for any moment. Whether you’re exploring new pairings or looking for a refined, on-the-go option, Mini Halos deliver the same purity, flavor, and craftsmanship that define the Halo name — in a size that fits every occasion. The same divine craftsmanship — now in smaller, shareable form.
Mini Halos bring the elevated experience of our signature rosin-infused pre-rolls into a sleek 5-pack format. Each half-gram pre-roll is handcrafted with strain-specific indoor flower and infused with .1g of premium live rosin from a complementary cultivar, creating unique, balanced flavor profiles designed for any moment. Whether you’re exploring new pairings or looking for a refined, on-the-go option, Mini Halos deliver the same purity, flavor, and craftsmanship that define the Halo name — in a size that fits every occasion. The same divine craftsmanship — now in smaller, shareable form.
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About this product
Halochrome is the melting of two Maven standouts — award-winning Chrome Dome flower infused with solventless Chroma live rosin. The result is vivid and dimensional, where Chrome Dome’s electric citrus profile is deepened by the resinous clean-fuel depth of Chroma. The nose opens sharp and luminous: grapefruit peel and bright lemon zest flashing from the first spark. As the smoke settles, the profile broadens into syrupy citrus and candied rind before drifting into darker tones of pine, stone fruit, and a faint thread of anise drawn forward by the rosin infusion. The texture is dense and satin-smooth, coating the palate before resolving into a clean, lingering citrus resin. Visually and aromatically, Halochrome shines — bright, reflective, and unmistakably refined. The experience arrives quickly: clear, elevated, and creatively fluid, while a steady body calm keeps the moment grounded. A chrome-finished expression of two standout cultivars, built to reveal the full spectrum of Maven flavor and solventless craft.
Mini Halos bring the elevated experience of our signature rosin-infused pre-rolls into a sleek 5-pack format. Each half-gram pre-roll is handcrafted with strain-specific indoor flower and infused with .1g of premium live rosin from a complementary cultivar, creating unique, balanced flavor profiles designed for any moment. Whether you’re exploring new pairings or looking for a refined, on-the-go option, Mini Halos deliver the same purity, flavor, and craftsmanship that define the Halo name — in a size that fits every occasion. The same divine craftsmanship — now in smaller, shareable form.
Mini Halos bring the elevated experience of our signature rosin-infused pre-rolls into a sleek 5-pack format. Each half-gram pre-roll is handcrafted with strain-specific indoor flower and infused with .1g of premium live rosin from a complementary cultivar, creating unique, balanced flavor profiles designed for any moment. Whether you’re exploring new pairings or looking for a refined, on-the-go option, Mini Halos deliver the same purity, flavor, and craftsmanship that define the Halo name — in a size that fits every occasion. The same divine craftsmanship — now in smaller, shareable form.
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About this brand
Maven Genetics
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
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