Honey Banana Punch Cold Cure Live Rosin is a decadent hybrid offering a tantalizingly sweet smoke and a layered, evolving high. Candied citrus dominates the palate, balanced by subtle notes of piquant zest. Its high begins euphoric and uplifting before settling into a sedative, trance-like state of bliss, allowing the mind to drift as the body fully unwinds. Our premium concentrates are handcrafted from the finest connoisseur-grade, fresh frozen indoor flower. This highly selective process respects the integrity of the plant on all levels, including a thorough R&D to determine which Trichome-rich strains will perform most optimally as an extract. Our master extraction artists preserve the delicate, strain-specific, full spectrum cannabinoids and terpenes from your favorite Maven strains and craft a variety of high-quality, solventless concentrate consistencies that are cured to perfection. Our artisanal made, craft-cannabis approach exceeds all marks, ultimately producing some of the highest quality concentrates on the market. We are diligent that each batch is held to the highest standard, ensuring unrivaled purity, flavor, and potency.