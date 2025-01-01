Bred in collaboration with Happy Dreams Genetics, the Key Lime Jack strain is an effervescent Sativa with a bright and summery aroma. This cross of Bling Cheesecake and Jack Herer has sweet, sharp, and slightly sour citrus notes that fill the air upon opening a jar, creating a zesty and refreshing inhale - now elevated in Goldies form. A skunky and earthy exhale instantly uplifts the mind, relaxes the body, and boosts your mood. This cerebral buzz is bubbly, long-lasting, and offers a euphoric high while increasing focus and keeping the mind sharp and alert. Each Key Lime Jack Goldies Infused Pre-Roll 5-pack contains five 0.6g joints made exclusively from our award-winning indoor Key Lime Jack flower, ultra-refined Key Lime Jack oil, and Key Lime Jack kief. Every element is 100% cannabis-derived, strain-specific, and terpene-rich — designed to deliver a clean, powerful, and flavorful smoke. Pure infusion. Pure power. Pure Key Lime Jack. Unlike other infused pre-rolls on the market, Goldies never include artificial terpenes, botanical additives, or cutting agents. Just premium indoor flower, meticulously paired with potent oil, terpene, and kief from the same strain, blended in perfect ratios to elevate the smoking experience. The result is a sophisticated infusion — smooth, aromatic, and undeniably powerful — made for those who expect more from cannabis.