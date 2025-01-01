About this product
Bred in collaboration with Happy Dreams Genetics, the Key Lime Jack strain is an effervescent Sativa with a bright and summery aroma. This cross of Bling Cheesecake and Jack Herer has sweet, sharp, and slightly sour citrus notes that fill the air upon opening a jar, creating a zesty and refreshing inhale - now elevated in Goldies form. A skunky and earthy exhale instantly uplifts the mind, relaxes the body, and boosts your mood. This cerebral buzz is bubbly, long-lasting, and offers a euphoric high while increasing focus and keeping the mind sharp and alert. Each Key Lime Jack Goldies Infused Pre-Roll 5-pack contains five 0.6g joints made exclusively from our award-winning indoor Key Lime Jack flower, ultra-refined Key Lime Jack oil, and Key Lime Jack kief. Every element is 100% cannabis-derived, strain-specific, and terpene-rich — designed to deliver a clean, powerful, and flavorful smoke. Pure infusion. Pure power. Pure Key Lime Jack. Unlike other infused pre-rolls on the market, Goldies never include artificial terpenes, botanical additives, or cutting agents. Just premium indoor flower, meticulously paired with potent oil, terpene, and kief from the same strain, blended in perfect ratios to elevate the smoking experience. The result is a sophisticated infusion — smooth, aromatic, and undeniably powerful — made for those who expect more from cannabis.
About this brand
Maven Genetics
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
