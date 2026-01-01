Lipsmackerz x Prizm #13 is a vivid, candy driven interpretation of the Prizm lineage, this cultivar highlights the playful side of Prizm’s genetic range. Lipsmackerz brings its fruit pop sweetness, saturated purple hues, and playful aromatic appeal. Prizm sharpens the structure with increased resin, tighter architecture, and a more energetic Terpene presence. The aroma leads with bright fruit candy and ripe berry notes, followed by a crisp citrus lift and a subtle undercurrent of gas. Breaking down the flower intensifies its sweetness and reveals the full character of the lineage. The flavor mirrors the nose with clarity. Sweet, juicy, and slightly creamy, balanced by a refined diesel whisper on the finish. The experience is uplifting, polished, and distinct within the Prizm family. This cultivar marks a vibrant and expressive extension of the new bloodline and a respectful nod to the work of Good Greens.

