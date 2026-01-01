Prizm x FKAFL #30 is a union of two of Maven’s most influential creations, this expression showcases the depth and character of the lineage. Prizm contributes its signature Terpene structure and vivid resin production, while FKAFL adds density, depth, and the unmistakable aromatic intensity that has defined its reputation. The aroma opens with sharp citrus layered over gas and sweet funk. Once broken down, brighter notes of pine, tang, and soft florals emerge, revealing the complexity carried by both parents. The smoke is dense and expressive. Sweet and savory notes intertwine to coat the palate with a lingering brightness that feels both familiar and new. Potent and euphoric, this cultivar stands as a definitive example of what happens when two foundational Maven genetics meet in a single line.

Maven's Research and Development half-ounce minis showcase exclusive micro-batches of unique phenotypes currently under evaluation. By testing and providing feedback, you can help shape the industry and influence the future of Maven cannabis. As we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible, we value your input and look forward to your thoughts on these emerging strains. Scan the QR Code and take the R&D Survey to give feedback & have a chance to win Maven gear!