About this product
Lemon Cherry Tropicana opens the door to pure tropical indulgence. Stepping beneath a lush canopy at the moment fruit reaches peak ripeness, the aroma spills out in waves of sun-warmed cherry and bright lemon peel, layered with an exotic sweetness reminiscent of mango skin and citrus blossom in the air. It’s lively and mouthwatering from the start, sharpened by a clean citrus edge. When the buds are broken open, a deeper register emerges, where pine and a faint touch of oak begin to ground the fruit. The flower shows rich purple tones and plush density, dusted in a soft, even frost. On the palate, juicy cherry and sweet citrus lead, unfolding into a nectar-like tropical depth before finishing clean and bright with a cooling pine freshness. Lemon Cherry Tropicana exists in its own climate—vibrant, colorful, and charged with motion. A cultivar driven by pleasure and energy, where ripe fruit, warmth, and freshness meet in confident harmony.
Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or a novice, Maven Minis offer the perfect balance of quantity and quality, delivering the same high caliber experience as our full-sized flower, but in a convenient and travel-friendly package. These compact 14g Mylars may contain smaller nugs - but don't be fooled by their size! Each bag is packed with the same nuanced, top-tier Maven Genetics strains you know and love.
Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or a novice, Maven Minis offer the perfect balance of quantity and quality, delivering the same high caliber experience as our full-sized flower, but in a convenient and travel-friendly package. These compact 14g Mylars may contain smaller nugs - but don't be fooled by their size! Each bag is packed with the same nuanced, top-tier Maven Genetics strains you know and love.
About this brand
Maven Genetics
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
