Lipstain All-In-One Gold Blend is derived from a vivid, candy-driven interpretation of the Prizm lineage.

This cultivar highlights the playful side of Prizm’s genetic range - Lipsmackerz brings its fruit pop sweetness, saturated purple hues, and playful aromatic appeal. Prizm sharpens the structure with increased resin, tighter architecture, and a more energetic terpene presence. The flower's aroma leads with bright fruit candy and ripe berry notes, followed by a crisp citrus lift and a subtle undercurrent of gas. Breaking down the flower intensifies its sweetness, and reveals the full character of the lineage.

Lipstain All-In-One Gold Blend's flavor mirrors its nose with clarity: sweet, juicy, and slightly creamy;

balanced by a refined diesel whisper on the finish. The experience is uplifting, polished, and distinct within the Prizm family. Lipstain All-In-One Gold Blend marks a vibrant and expressive extension of the new bloodline, and a respectful nod to the work of Good Greens.

Maven All-in-One Vaporizers are 100% cannabis-derived and strain-specific, sourced from Maven’s premium indoor flower. Blended in curated ratios with our ultra-refined, potent cannabis oil and cannabis-derived Terpenes, our award-winning Gold Blends create an exceptional entourage effect, amplifying the best qualities of Maven’s signature strains. The sleek and streamlined design ensures a sophisticated and convenient vaping experience of all your favorite Maven strains.