Lipstain All-In-One Gold Blend is derived from a vivid, candy-driven interpretation of the Prizm lineage. This cultivar highlights the playful side of Prizm’s genetic range - Lipsmackerz brings its fruit pop sweetness, saturated purple hues, and playful aromatic appeal. Prizm sharpens the structure with increased resin, tighter architecture, and a more energetic terpene presence. The flower's aroma leads with bright fruit candy and ripe berry notes, followed by a crisp citrus lift and a subtle undercurrent of gas. Breaking down the flower intensifies its sweetness, and reveals the full character of the lineage. Lipstain Gold Blend's flavor mirrors its nose with clarity: sweet, juicy, and slightly creamy; balanced by a refined diesel whisper on the finish. The experience is uplifting, polished, and distinct within the Prizm family. Lipstain Gold Blend marks a vibrant and expressive extension of the new bloodline, and a respectful nod to the work of Good Greens.

Our Gold Blends are 100% Cannabis-Derived, and produced from Strain-Specific Terpenes of Maven’s Premium Indoor Flower. Blended in curated ratios with our ultra-refined and potent Cannabis Oil, these cartridges create an exceptional entourage effect that will amplify the best qualities of Maven’s Strains. A state-of-the-art process, using subcritical liquid carbon dioxide, as well as low applications of heat and pressure, creates a clean, refined, quality product every time. No artificial ingredients, non-cannabis-derived Terpenes, high temperatures, or harsh solvents are involved in the production of our cartridges; just 100% Cannabis-Derived Oil and Strain-Specific Terpenes that work together to create an unforgettable experience. All of the strains you know and love, with the Natural Terpene Profile of each flower strain, delivering optimum synergy in both flavor and potency.