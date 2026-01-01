A vivid, candy-driven interpretation of the Prizm lineage, Lipstain highlights the playful side of Prizm’s genetic range. Lipsmackerz brings its fruit pop sweetness, saturated purple hues, and playful aromatic appeal. Prizm sharpens the structure with increased resin, tighter architecture, and a more energetic terpene presence. The aroma leads with bright fruit candy and ripe berry notes, followed by a crisp citrus lift and a subtle undercurrent of gas. Breaking down the flower intensifies its sweetness and reveals the full character of the lineage. The flavor mirrors the nose with clarity. Sweet, juicy, and slightly creamy, balanced by a refined diesel whisper on the finish. The experience is uplifting, polished, and distinct within the Prizm family. The cultivar, having taken the Best Indica Award home from The Farmer’s Cup 2025, marks a vibrant and expressive extension of the new bloodline, and a respectful nod to the work of Good Greens - now elevated in Goldies form. Goldies are Maven’s premium infused cannabis pre-rolls — crafted for connoisseurs who demand purity, potency, and authenticity. Each Lipstain Goldies Infused Pre-Roll 5-Pack contains five 0.6g joints made exclusively from our award-winning Lipstain flower, ultra-refined Lipstain oil, and Lipstain kief.

Pure infusion. Pure power. Pure Lipstain.

Goldies are Maven’s premium infused cannabis pre-rolls — crafted for connoisseurs who demand purity, potency, and authenticity. Every element is 100% cannabis-derived, strain-specific, and terpene-rich — designed to deliver a clean, powerful, and flavorful smoke. Unlike other infused pre-rolls on the market, Goldies never include artificial terpenes, botanical additives, or cutting agents. Just premium indoor flower, meticulously paired with potent oil, terpene, and kief from the same strain, blended in perfect ratios to elevate the smoking experience. The result is a sophisticated infusion — smooth, aromatic, and undeniably powerful — made for those who expect more from cannabis.