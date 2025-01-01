New Money All-In-One Gold Blend is an opulent expression of its lineage — dark, dense, and dripping with character. The strain is visually stunning - with deep purple hues, swollen Calyxes, and heavy Trichome coverage. New Money All-In-One Gold Blend leans into its Black Amber heritage with bold, gassy funk and a touch of toasted sweetness. Notes of spiced shortbread, citrus zest, and faint menthol swirl together on the exhale, delivering a rich, layered vapor. The high is smooth and cerebral upfront, offering clarity and calm before giving way to a euphoric, full-body melt. Refined yet powerful, New Money All-In-One Gold Blend is made for those who crave complexity, depth, and undeniable presence. Maven All-in-One Vaporizers are 100% cannabis-derived and strain-specific, sourced from Maven’s premium indoor flower. Blended in curated ratios with our ultra-refined, potent cannabis oil and cannabis-derived Terpenes, our award-winning Gold Blends create an exceptional entourage effect, amplifying the best qualities of Maven’s signature strains. The sleek and streamlined design ensures a sophisticated and convenient vaping experience of all your favorite Maven strains.