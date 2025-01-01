New Money Gold Blend is an opulent expression of its lineage — dark, dense, and dripping with character. The strain is visually stunning - with deep purple hues, swollen Calyxes, and heavy Trichome coverage. New Money Gold Blend leans into its Black Amber heritage with bold, gassy funk and a touch of toasted sweetness. Notes of spiced shortbread, citrus zest, and faint menthol swirl together on the exhale, delivering a rich, layered vapor. The high is smooth and cerebral upfront, offering clarity and calm before giving way to a euphoric, full-body melt. Refined yet powerful, New Money Gold Blend is made for those who crave complexity, depth, and undeniable presence. Our Gold Blends are 100% Cannabis-Derived, and produced from Strain-Specific Terpenes of Maven’s Premium Indoor Flower. Blended in curated ratios with our ultra-refined and potent Cannabis Oil, these cartridges create an exceptional entourage effect that will amplify the best qualities of Maven’s Strains. A state-of-the-art process, using subcritical liquid carbon dioxide, as well as low applications of heat and pressure, creates a clean, refined, quality product every time. No artificial ingredients, non-cannabis-derived Terpenes, high temperatures, or harsh solvents are involved in the production of our cartridges; just 100% Cannabis-Derived Oil and Strain-Specific Terpenes that work together to create an unforgettable experience. All of the strains you know and love, with the Natural Terpene Profile of each flower strain, delivering optimum synergy in both flavor and potency.