Born from the Compound Genetics Eye Candy hunt, New Money #6 rose above a field of stellar phenotypes to claim its place as the standout winner. This expression captures everything we look for in a modern exotic—dark, dense, and drenched in resin. Its striking deep-purple hues and swollen Calyxes shimmer under heavy Trichome coverage, making it as visually captivating as it is potent. On the nose, bold gassy funk from its Black Amber lineage cuts through layers of toasted sweetness, spiced shortbread, and bright citrus zest, with faint menthol rounding out the finish. The smoke is refined yet powerful—cerebral clarity up front that gracefully transitions into a euphoric, full-body melt - now elevated in Goldies form. Each Goldies Infused Pre-Roll 5-Pack contains five 0.6g joints made exclusively from New Money, ensuring a smooth, strain-authentic infusion with elevated potency. Complex, layered, and commanding, New Money Goldies are an unforgettable addition to the Maven lineup. Pure infusion. Pure power. Pure New Money. Goldies are Maven’s premium infused cannabis pre-rolls — crafted for connoisseurs who demand purity, potency, and authenticity. Made exclusively from our award-winning indoor flower, ultra-refined cannabis oil, and strain-specific kief. Every element is 100% cannabis-derived, strain-specific, and terpene-rich — designed to deliver a clean, powerful, and flavorful smoke. Unlike other infused pre-rolls on the market, Goldies never include artificial terpenes, botanical additives, or cutting agents. Just premium indoor flower, meticulously paired with potent oil, terpene, and kief from the same strain, blended in perfect ratios to elevate the smoking experience. The result is a sophisticated infusion — smooth, aromatic, and undeniably powerful — made for those who expect more from cannabis.