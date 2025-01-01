Born from the Compound Genetics Eye Candy hunt, New Money #6 rose above a field of stellar phenotypes to claim its place as the standout winner. This expression captures everything we look for in a modern exotic—dark, dense, and drenched in resin. Its striking deep-purple hues and swollen Calyxes shimmer under heavy Trichome coverage, making it as visually captivating as it is potent. On the nose, bold gassy funk from its Black Amber lineage cuts through layers of toasted sweetness, spiced shortbread, and bright citrus zest, with faint menthol rounding out the finish. The smoke is refined yet powerful—cerebral clarity up front that gracefully transitions into a euphoric, full-body melt. Complex, layered, and commanding, New Money is an unforgettable addition to the Maven lineup. Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or a novice, Maven Minis offer the perfect balance of quantity and quality, delivering the same high caliber experience as our full-sized flower, but in a convenient and travel-friendly package. These compact 14g Mylars may contain smaller nugs - but don't be fooled by their size! Each bag is packed with the same nuanced, top-tier Maven Genetics strains you know and love.