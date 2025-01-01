About this product
Born from the Compound Genetics Eye Candy hunt, New Money #6 rose above a field of stellar phenotypes to claim its place as the standout winner. This expression captures everything we look for in a modern exotic—dark, dense, and drenched in resin. Its striking deep-purple hues and swollen Calyxes shimmer under heavy Trichome coverage, making it as visually captivating as it is potent. On the nose, bold gassy funk from its Black Amber lineage cuts through layers of toasted sweetness, spiced shortbread, and bright citrus zest, with faint menthol rounding out the finish. The smoke is refined yet powerful—cerebral clarity up front that gracefully transitions into a euphoric, full-body melt. Complex, layered, and commanding, New Money is an unforgettable addition to the Maven lineup. Every Maven Pre-Roll is packed with our Premium Indoor Flower, in natural, unbleached rolling paper for a flavorful, consistent and smooth smoke. Each 5-Pack contains five Half-Gram Joints.
About this brand
Maven Genetics
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
- CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
