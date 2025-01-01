Goldies are Maven’s premium infused cannabis pre-rolls — crafted with award-winning indoor flower, ultra-refined cannabis oil, and strain-specific keif and terpenes. Each 5-pack contains five 0.6g joints made exclusively from Orange Bellini, ensuring a smooth, strain-authentic infusion with elevated potency. This sweet citrus-forward strain has an effervescent aroma, reminiscent of fresh orange peels, grapefruit, and pine with a flavor profile just as enticing. Each sticky, resinous nug is deep in color, with contrasting violet foliage and orange Stigmas, all beneath a dense layer of shimmering Trichomes. Like its parent strain Orange Truffle Soufflé, an energizing head buzz, increased focus, and creative stimulation are at the forefront of this high. In addition, Peach Crème Gelato provides physically relaxing and anti-inflammatory properties, offering a well-rounded and balanced experience - now elevated in Goldies form. Pure infusion. Pure power. Pure Orange Bellini. Every element is 100% cannabis-derived, strain-specific, and terpene-rich — designed to deliver a clean, powerful, and flavorful smoke. Unlike other infused pre-rolls on the market, Goldies never include artificial terpenes, botanical additives, or cutting agents. Just premium indoor flower, meticulously paired with potent oil, terpene, and keif from the same strain, blended in perfect ratios to elevate the smoking experience. The result is a sophisticated infusion — smooth, aromatic, and undeniably powerful — made for those who expect more from cannabis.