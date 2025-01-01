Orange Bellini Live Resin Diamonds are a lively Sativa-dominant concentrate derived from two beloved strains, Orange Truffle Soufflé and Peach Crème Gelato. A burst of crisp pine notes leads to a pleasant, citrus-forward exhale, keeping you in high spirits from dawn 'til dusk. Mined with meticulous care using both heat and pressure, our crystallized THCA Diamonds are sourced from a Terpene-rich Live Resin Sauce. This precision process ensures an unparalleled level of purity and potency, allowing for the best expression of each strain's characteristics. Our concentrates are made from a variety of our Connoisseur-Grade Indoor Flower. Using triple-distilled solvent blends, we’re able to extract Cannabinoids and Terpenes into a variety of consistencies, including: Sauce, Shatter, Crumble, Cake Batter, and Sugar - ultimately producing some of the highest quality concentrate products on the market. Our artisanal made, craft-cannabis approach exceeds all marks, ultimately producing some of the highest quality concentrates on the market. We are diligent that each batch is held to the highest standard, ensuring unrivaled purity, flavor and potency.