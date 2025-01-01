About this product
Orange Bellini Live Resin Diamonds are a lively Sativa-dominant concentrate derived from two beloved strains, Orange Truffle Soufflé and Peach Crème Gelato. A burst of crisp pine notes leads to a pleasant, citrus-forward exhale, keeping you in high spirits from dawn 'til dusk. Mined with meticulous care using both heat and pressure, our crystallized THCA Diamonds are sourced from a Terpene-rich Live Resin Sauce. This precision process ensures an unparalleled level of purity and potency, allowing for the best expression of each strain's characteristics. Our concentrates are made from a variety of our Connoisseur-Grade Indoor Flower. Using triple-distilled solvent blends, we’re able to extract Cannabinoids and Terpenes into a variety of consistencies, including: Sauce, Shatter, Crumble, Cake Batter, and Sugar - ultimately producing some of the highest quality concentrate products on the market. Our artisanal made, craft-cannabis approach exceeds all marks, ultimately producing some of the highest quality concentrates on the market. We are diligent that each batch is held to the highest standard, ensuring unrivaled purity, flavor and potency.
About this brand
Maven Genetics
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
