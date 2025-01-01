Orange Bellini, a cross between two of our most beloved strains, Orange Truffle Soufflé and Peach Crème Gelato, is the first release from our limited edition Sativa-dominant White Box Line and a High Times SoCal Cannabis Cup Best Sativa Flower Award winner. This sweet citrus-forward strain has an effervescent aroma, reminiscent of fresh orange peels, grapefruit, and pine with a flavor profile just as enticing. Each sticky, resinous nug is deep in color, with contrasting violet foliage and orange Stigmas, all beneath a dense layer of shimmering Trichomes. Like its parent strain Orange Truffle Soufflé, an energizing head buzz, increased focus, and creative stimulation are at the forefront of this high. In addition, Peach Crème Gelato provides physically relaxing and anti-inflammatory properties, offering a well-rounded and balanced experience. Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or a novice, Maven Minis offer the perfect balance of quantity and quality, delivering the same high caliber experience as our full-sized flower, but in a convenient and travel-friendly package. These compact 14g Mylars may contain smaller nugs - but don't be fooled by their size! Each bag is packed with the same nuanced, top-tier Maven Genetics strains you know and love.