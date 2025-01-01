About this product
This vibrant sativa-leaning pheno brings two Maven classics together in one unforgettable expression. Bursting with bright citrus and tropical sweetness, it delivers a smooth, silky inhale that carries its lively flavors seamlessly from aroma to palate. Our R&D Line showcases limited micro-batches of the newest Maven strains, inviting our community to partake in our selective pheno-hunting process. Your feedback is crucial in sculpting the future of Maven cannabis. As we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible, we value your input and look forward to your thoughts on these emerging strains. Scan the QR code to give feedback & have a chance to win Maven gear!
Maven Genetics
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
