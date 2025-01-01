About this product
Orange Sapphire All-In-One Gold Blend is an award-winning Sativa cross of Orange Bellini and Blue Lotus, boasting a multifaceted flavor profile. This jewel has a captivating inhale of orange zest, mixed berries and an air of diesel, which evolves into a warm, floral breath that imparts a rich, silky sweetness on the palate. Maven All-in-One Vaporizers are 100% cannabis-derived and strain-specific, sourced from Maven’s premium indoor flower. Blended in curated ratios with our ultra-refined, potent cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes, our award-winning Gold Blends create an exceptional entourage effect, amplifying the best qualities of Maven’s signature strains. The sleek and streamlined design ensures a sophisticated and convenient vaping experience of all your favorite Maven strains.
About this brand
Maven Genetics
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
