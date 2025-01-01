Orange Sapphire Cold Cured Live Rosin boasts a multifaceted flavor profile of this rare Orange Bellini and Blue Lotus cross. A captivating blend of orange zest, mixed berries, and an air of diesel evolves into a warm, floral breath that imparts a rich, silky sweetness on the palate. Our premium concentrates are handcrafted from the finest connoisseur-grade, fresh frozen indoor flower. This highly selective process respects the integrity of the plant on all levels, including a thorough R&D to determine which Trichome-rich strains will perform most optimally as an extract. Our master extraction artists preserve the delicate, strain-specific, full spectrum cannabinoids and terpenes from your favorite Maven strains and craft a variety of high-quality, solventless concentrate consistencies that are cured to perfection. Our artisanal made, craft-cannabis approach exceeds all marks, ultimately producing some of the highest quality concentrates on the market. We are diligent that each batch is held to the highest standard, ensuring unrivaled purity, flavor, and potency.