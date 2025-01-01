Goldies are Maven’s premium infused cannabis pre-rolls — crafted with award-winning indoor flower, ultra-refined cannabis oil, and strain-specific keif and terpenes. Each 5-pack contains five 0.6g joints made exclusively from Orange Sapphire, ensuring a smooth, strain-authentic infusion with elevated potency. This jewel is a rare Orange Bellini and Blue Lotus cross, boasting a multifaceted flavor and aroma profile. Breaking apart the glistening indigo buds releases a captivating scent of orange zest, mixed berries, and a hint of diesel, which evolves into a warm, floral breath that imparts a rich, silky sweetness on the palate. Orange Sapphire delivers a truly layered smoking experience, now elevated in Goldies form. Pure infusion. Pure power. Pure Orange Sapphire. Every element is 100% cannabis-derived, strain-specific, and terpene-rich — designed to deliver a clean, powerful, and flavorful smoke. Unlike other infused pre-rolls on the market, Goldies never include artificial terpenes, botanical additives, or cutting agents. Just premium indoor flower, meticulously paired with potent oil, terpene, and keif from the same strain, blended in perfect ratios to elevate the smoking experience. The result is a sophisticated infusion — smooth, aromatic, and undeniably powerful — made for those who expect more from cannabis.