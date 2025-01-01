Panta Rhei Cold Cure Rosin is a deeply soothing indica with a profile that’s both vibrant and refined. Sweet and tart notes hit first — bright, tangy, and mouthwatering — followed by a faint astringency that adds complexity to the finish. Its effects begin with a gentle wave of relaxation, slowly building into a full-bodied calm that melts away tension and quiets the mind. As the high deepens, sedation sets in, inviting stillness, rest, and a release from the demands of the day. Panta Rhei is a rosin best reserved for when everything else can wait — a sensory experience that flows from sweetness to serenity. Our premium concentrates are handcrafted from the finest connoisseur-grade, fresh frozen indoor flower. This highly selective process respects the integrity of the plant on all levels, including a thorough R&D to determine which Trichome-rich strains will perform most optimally as an extract. Our master extraction artists preserve the delicate, strain-specific, full spectrum cannabinoids and terpenes from your favorite Maven strains and craft a variety of high-quality, solventless concentrate consistencies that are cured to perfection. Our artisanal made, craft-cannabis approach exceeds all marks, ultimately producing some of the highest quality concentrates on the market. We are diligent that each batch is held to the highest standard, ensuring unrivaled purity, flavor, and potency.