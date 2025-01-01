Panta Rhei is a dynamic cross of our Blue Agapē #9 and Oro, with midnight purple buds, fiery orange hairs and glimmering Trichomes, resembling the brink of twilight. This strain's evolution in flavor and aroma embodies the ancient Greek philosophy "everything flows”, offering a journey of sensory expansion that shifts from sweet, gentle earth tones into a resonant blend of evergreen, citrus fruit and gas. This transformative Indica is an ode to the beauty of change and encourages one to find the balance between stillness and movement. Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or a novice, Maven Minis offer the perfect balance of quantity and quality, delivering the same high caliber experience as our full-sized f lower, but in a convenient and travel-friendly package. These compact 14g Mylars may contain smaller nugs - but don't be fooled by their size! Each bag is packed with the same nuanced, top-tier Maven Genetics strains you know and love.