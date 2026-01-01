About this product
Tropical in expression, precise in its finish, Pineapple Biscotti is a dessert-leaning Sativa shaped by Pienana and Eye Can(dy) #2, blending ripe fruit character with cool, candy-like depth. Bred by Compound Genetics and pheno-hunted by Maven, its Eye Can(dy) #2 (Biscotti × Menthol) influence introduces gentle floral and violet nuance, while menthol moves through the profile with a crisp, controlled lift.
Sweetness leads on the palate—ripe pineapple and sugared fruit up front—before narrowing into a clean, cooling finish that lingers lightly. The smoke is smooth and composed, carrying flavor without weight or harshness. The experience opens with a gentle uplift that brings ease and presence before settling into a calm, body-aware state. Never heavy or insistent, Pineapple Biscotti holds its place as a refined dessert expression, defined by clarity, restraint, and quiet indulgence.
Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or a novice, Maven Minis offer the perfect balance of quantity and quality, delivering the same high caliber experience as our full-sized flower, but in a convenient and travel-friendly package. These compact 14g Mylars may contain smaller nugs - but don't be fooled by their size! Each bag is packed with the same nuanced, top-tier Maven Genetics strains you know and love.
Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or a novice, Maven Minis offer the perfect balance of quantity and quality, delivering the same high caliber experience as our full-sized flower, but in a convenient and travel-friendly package. These compact 14g Mylars may contain smaller nugs - but don't be fooled by their size! Each bag is packed with the same nuanced, top-tier Maven Genetics strains you know and love.
About this brand
Maven Genetics
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
