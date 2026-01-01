Tropical in expression, precise in its finish, Pineapple Biscotti is a dessert-leaning Sativa shaped by Pienana and Eye Can(dy) #2, blending ripe fruit character with cool, candy-like depth. Bred by Compound Genetics and pheno-hunted by Maven, its Eye Can(dy) #2 (Biscotti × Menthol) influence introduces gentle floral and violet nuance, while menthol moves through the profile with a crisp, controlled lift.

Sweetness leads on the palate—ripe pineapple and sugared fruit up front—before narrowing into a clean, cooling finish that lingers lightly. The smoke is smooth and composed, carrying flavor without weight or harshness. The experience opens with a gentle uplift that brings ease and presence before settling into a calm, body-aware state. Never heavy or insistent, Pineapple Biscotti holds its place as a refined dessert expression, defined by clarity, restraint, and quiet indulgence.

Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or a novice, Maven Minis offer the perfect balance of quantity and quality, delivering the same high caliber experience as our full-sized flower, but in a convenient and travel-friendly package. These compact 14g Mylars may contain smaller nugs - but don't be fooled by their size! Each bag is packed with the same nuanced, top-tier Maven Genetics strains you know and love.