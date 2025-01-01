An indica-dominant strain with roots in the '90s, Pre-98 Bubba Kush is cherished for its earthy, coffee-like aroma layered with notes of cocoa and pine. Though its exact heritage remains a mystery, some trace its lineage to landrace strains from Pakistan or Afghanistan, giving it an authentic, rich profile. Dense, forest-green buds with hints of purple are coated in frosty Trichomes, delivering a smooth, full-bodied relaxation that soothes both mind and body. Perfect for winding down, this classic strain offers a grounding experience reminiscent of cannabis culture's golden era. Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or a novice, Maven Minis offer the perfect balance of quantity and quality, delivering the same high caliber experience as our full-sized flower, but in a convenient and travel-friendly package. These compact 14g Mylars may contain smaller nugs - but don't be fooled by their size! Each bag is packed with the same nuanced, top-tier Maven Genetics strains you know and love.