Prizm Cold Cured Live Rosin is a brilliant pure Indica-dominant cross of our Opal and Permanent Marker #12 strains. An initial clean, astringent, almost chemical-like scent gives way to more pleasant notes of pine needles and citrus candy. A lovely floral medley dances on the tastebuds, leading to a sharp, lemon-diesel exhale that dazzles the senses. This spectrum of vivid flavors mirrors its sedative qualities and transforms stress, revealing the hidden beauty present in everyday life. Prizm is an award-winning strain having taken First Place in the Indoor Indica Flower Category at the California's Finest Cannabis Competition: NorCal's Finest. Our premium concentrates are handcrafted from the finest connoisseur-grade, fresh frozen indoor flower. This highly selective process respects the integrity of the plant on all levels, including a thorough R&D to determine which Trichome-rich strains will perform most optimally as an extract. Our master extraction artists preserve the delicate, strain-specific, full spectrum cannabinoids and terpenes from your favorite Maven strains and craft a variety of high-quality, solventless concentrate consistencies that are cured to perfection, including: 90u Ice Water Hash, Cold Cured Live Rosin, Fresh Pressed Live Rosin, and Live Rosin Jam. Our artisanal made, craft-cannabis approach exceeds all marks, ultimately producing some of the highest quality concentrates on the market. We are diligent that each batch is held to the highest standard, ensuring unrivaled purity, flavor and potency.