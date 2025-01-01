Prizm Gold Blend is a brilliant pure Indica-dominant cross of our Opal and Permanent Marker #12 strains. An initial clean, astringent, almost chemical-like scent gives way to more pleasant notes of pine needles and citrus candy. A lovely floral medley dances on the tastebuds, leading to a sharp, lemon-diesel exhale that dazzles the senses. This spectrum of vivid flavors mirrors its sedative qualities and transforms stress, revealing the hidden beauty present in everyday life. Our new Gold Blends are 100% Cannabis-derived, and produced from Strain-Specific Terpenes of Maven’s Premium Indoor Flower. Blended in curated ratios with our ultra-refined and potent Cannabis Oil, these cartridges create an exceptional entourage effect that will amplify the best qualities of Maven’s Strains. A state-of-the-art process, using subcritical liquid carbon dioxide, as well as low applications of heat and pressure, creates a clean, refined, quality product every time. No artificial ingredients, non-cannabis-derived Terpenes, high temperatures, or harsh solvents are involved in the production of our cartridges; just 100% Cannabis-Derived Oil and Strain-Specific Terpenes that work together to create an unforgettable experience. All of the strains you know and love, with the Natural Terpene Profile of each flower strain, delivering optimum synergy in both flavor and potency.