Prizm is a brilliant pure Indica-dominant cross of our Opal and Permanent Marker #12 strains, with shimmering spade-shaped buds that catch the eye. Upon opening the jar, the initial clean, astringent, almost chemical-like scent gives way to more pleasant notes of pine needles and citrus candy. A lovely floral medley dances on the tastebuds, leading to a sharp, lemon-diesel smoke that dazzles the senses. This spectrum of vivid flavors mirrors its sedative qualities and transforms stress, revealing the hidden beauty present in everyday life. Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or a novice, Maven Minis offer the perfect balance of quantity and quality, delivering the same high caliber experience as our full-sized flower, but in a convenient and travel-friendly package. These compact 14g Mylars may contain smaller nugs - but don't be fooled by their size! Each bag is packed with the same nuanced, top-tier Maven Genetics strains you know and love.