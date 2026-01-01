About this product
This expression leans toward Shangri-La’s refined sensibility. Soft, compact buds with even formation and gentle density. The nose opens floral, carrying muted fruit and soft earth beneath the surface. The finish settles into a natural, lingering trace of gas that grounds the profile without tipping into heaviness.
Maven's Research and Development half-ounce minis showcase exclusive micro-batches of unique phenotypes currently under evaluation. By testing and providing feedback, you can help shape the industry and influence the future of Maven cannabis. As we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible, we value your input and look forward to your thoughts on these emerging strains. Scan the QR code to give feedback & have a chance to win Maven gear!
Maven's Research and Development half-ounce minis showcase exclusive micro-batches of unique phenotypes currently under evaluation. By testing and providing feedback, you can help shape the industry and influence the future of Maven cannabis. As we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible, we value your input and look forward to your thoughts on these emerging strains. Scan the QR code to give feedback & have a chance to win Maven gear!
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About this product
This expression leans toward Shangri-La’s refined sensibility. Soft, compact buds with even formation and gentle density. The nose opens floral, carrying muted fruit and soft earth beneath the surface. The finish settles into a natural, lingering trace of gas that grounds the profile without tipping into heaviness.
Maven's Research and Development half-ounce minis showcase exclusive micro-batches of unique phenotypes currently under evaluation. By testing and providing feedback, you can help shape the industry and influence the future of Maven cannabis. As we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible, we value your input and look forward to your thoughts on these emerging strains. Scan the QR code to give feedback & have a chance to win Maven gear!
Maven's Research and Development half-ounce minis showcase exclusive micro-batches of unique phenotypes currently under evaluation. By testing and providing feedback, you can help shape the industry and influence the future of Maven cannabis. As we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible, we value your input and look forward to your thoughts on these emerging strains. Scan the QR code to give feedback & have a chance to win Maven gear!
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About this brand
Maven Genetics
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
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