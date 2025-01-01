About this product
Our premium rosin infused pre-rolls are handcrafted with top tier, strain-specific flower and the finest solventless concentrate. This curated blend radiates a sophisticated flavor profile, an aura of the highest caliber. Prizmatic radiates depth and dimension — a harmony of two bold, Indica-dominant cultivars that exemplify Maven’s artistry. This fusion of Prizm’s lemon-diesel brilliance and Chroma’s velvety fruit-and-fuel rosin creates a smooth, slow-burning experience that unfolds in vivid layers. Bright top notes of citrus and pine give way to undertones of floral musk and dark fruit, finishing with a clean, resinous exhale that grounds the senses. The effect is immersive and deeply soothing — a serene spectrum of color, calm, and clarity.
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
- CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
