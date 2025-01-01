About this product
Mini Halos bring the elevated experience of our signature rosin-infused pre-rolls into a sleek 5-pack format. The same divine craftsmanship — now in smaller, shareable form. Each half-gram pre-roll is handcrafted with strain-specific indoor flower and infused with .1g of premium live rosin from a complementary cultivar, creating unique, balanced flavor profiles designed for any moment. Whether you’re exploring new pairings or looking for a refined, on-the-go option, Mini Halos deliver the same purity, flavor, and craftsmanship that define the Halo name — in a size that fits every occasion. Prizmatic radiates depth and dimension — a harmony of two bold, Indica-dominant cultivars that exemplify Maven’s artistry. This fusion of Prizm’s lemon-diesel brilliance and Chroma’s velvety fruit-and-fuel rosin creates a smooth, slow-burning experience that unfolds in vivid layers. Bright top notes of citrus and pine give way to undertones of floral musk and dark fruit, finishing with a clean, resinous exhale that grounds the senses. The effect is immersive and deeply soothing — a serene spectrum of color, calm, and clarity.</p>
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Mini Halos bring the elevated experience of our signature rosin-infused pre-rolls into a sleek 5-pack format. The same divine craftsmanship — now in smaller, shareable form. Each half-gram pre-roll is handcrafted with strain-specific indoor flower and infused with .1g of premium live rosin from a complementary cultivar, creating unique, balanced flavor profiles designed for any moment. Whether you’re exploring new pairings or looking for a refined, on-the-go option, Mini Halos deliver the same purity, flavor, and craftsmanship that define the Halo name — in a size that fits every occasion. Prizmatic radiates depth and dimension — a harmony of two bold, Indica-dominant cultivars that exemplify Maven’s artistry. This fusion of Prizm’s lemon-diesel brilliance and Chroma’s velvety fruit-and-fuel rosin creates a smooth, slow-burning experience that unfolds in vivid layers. Bright top notes of citrus and pine give way to undertones of floral musk and dark fruit, finishing with a clean, resinous exhale that grounds the senses. The effect is immersive and deeply soothing — a serene spectrum of color, calm, and clarity.</p>
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Maven Genetics
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item