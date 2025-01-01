Mini Halos bring the elevated experience of our signature rosin-infused pre-rolls into a sleek 5-pack format. The same divine craftsmanship — now in smaller, shareable form. Each half-gram pre-roll is handcrafted with strain-specific indoor flower and infused with .1g of premium live rosin from a complementary cultivar, creating unique, balanced flavor profiles designed for any moment. Whether you’re exploring new pairings or looking for a refined, on-the-go option, Mini Halos deliver the same purity, flavor, and craftsmanship that define the Halo name — in a size that fits every occasion. Prizmatic radiates depth and dimension — a harmony of two bold, Indica-dominant cultivars that exemplify Maven’s artistry. This fusion of Prizm’s lemon-diesel brilliance and Chroma’s velvety fruit-and-fuel rosin creates a smooth, slow-burning experience that unfolds in vivid layers. Bright top notes of citrus and pine give way to undertones of floral musk and dark fruit, finishing with a clean, resinous exhale that grounds the senses. The effect is immersive and deeply soothing — a serene spectrum of color, calm, and clarity.</p>