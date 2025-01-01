This standout phenotype emerged from the Eye Candy Pheno Hunt Collaboration with Compound Genetics. Selected for its ideal blend of traits from both the Red Bullz and Eye Candy lineages, it delivers striking visual appeal, a captivating aroma, and an exceptional flavor profile. Its smooth smoke and dynamic expression make it a compelling addition to the R&D lineup. By testing and providing feedback, you can help shape the industry and influence the future of Maven cannabis. As we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible, we value your input and look forward to your thoughts on these emerging strains. Your feedback is crucial in sculpting the future of Maven cannabis. As we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible, we value your input and look forward to your thoughts on these emerging strains. Your feedback is crucial in sculpting the future of Maven cannabis. Scan the QR code to give feedback & have a chance to win Maven gear!