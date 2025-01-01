RS-X is a testament to its remarkable lineage, featuring our potent Black Diamond X and RS11, bred by Deo Farms. Although the bud structure is dense, this frosty variegated flower features a permeating fragrance of mixed fruit that intensifies when ground. Each inhale reveals a swirl of rich, complex undertones, blending earthy diesel with sour citrus, leaving a satisfying tang on the tip of the tongue. This Indica-dominant strain melts away discomfort and dissolves worries, leaving users in a colorful state of euphoria. Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or a novice, Maven Minis offer the perfect balance of quantity and quality, delivering the same high caliber experience as our full-sized flower, but in a convenient and travel-friendly package. These compact 14g Mylars may contain smaller nugs - but don't be fooled by their size! Each bag is packed with the same nuanced, top-tier Maven Genetics strains you know and love.