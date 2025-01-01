As a legacy brand with deep roots in California cannabis and native to the San Fernando Valley, Maven has long held access to some of the most exclusive and coveted cuts. SFV OG All-In-One Gold Blend is the essence of one of those legendary cultivars. This All-In-One Gold Blend captures everything we love about classic OGs: bright notes of lemon and pine layered over a deep, earthy gas profile. SFV OG All-In-One Gold Blend delivers a smooth, flavorful vapor with a balanced high that blends mental clarity with full-body ease. SFV OG All-In-One Gold Blend is our tribute to tradition - the distillation of a classic strain that shaped our craft. Maven All-in-One Vaporizers are 100% cannabis-derived and strain-specific, sourced from Maven’s premium indoor flower. Blended in curated ratios with our ultra-refined, potent cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes, our award-winning Gold Blends create an exceptional entourage effect, amplifying the best qualities of Maven’s signature strains. The sleek and streamlined design ensures a sophisticated and convenient vaping experience of all your favorite Maven strains.