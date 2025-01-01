As a legacy brand with deep roots in California cannabis and native to the San Fernando Valley, Maven has long held access to some of the most exclusive and coveted cuts. SFV OG All-In-One Gold Blend is the essence of one of those legendary cultivars. This All-In-One Gold Blend captures everything we love about classic OGs: bright notes of lemon and pine layered over a deep, earthy gas profile. SFV OG All-In-One Gold Blend delivers a smooth, flavorful vapor with a balanced high that blends mental clarity with full-body ease. SFV OG All-In-One Gold Blend is our tribute to tradition - the distillation of a classic strain that shaped our craft. Our Gold Blends are 100% Cannabis-Derived, and produced from Strain-Specific Terpenes of Maven’s Premium Indoor Flower. Blended in curated ratios with our ultra-refined and potent Cannabis Oil, these cartridges create an exceptional entourage effect that will amplify the best qualities of Maven’s Strains. A state-of-the-art process, using subcritical liquid carbon dioxide, as well as low applications of heat and pressure, creates a clean, refined, quality product every time. No artificial ingredients, non-cannabis-derived Terpenes, high temperatures, or harsh solvents are involved in the production of our cartridges; just 100% Cannabis-Derived Oil and Strain-Specific Terpenes that work together to create an unforgettable experience. All of the strains you know and love, with the Natural Terpene Profile of each flower strain, delivering optimum synergy in both flavor and potency.