Behold the timeless Shangri-La Gold Blend. This harmonious fusion of Opal and Paradiso #11 takes you on a sensory voyage of delicate floral aromas and luscious fruit enhanced by tones of earthiness and diesel while a symphony of tart, candied notes linger on the palate. This Indica-dominant Hybrid rivals heaven on earth for those seeking peace and tranquility. Our Gold Blends are 100% Cannabis-Derived, and produced from Strain-Specific Terpenes of Maven’s Premium Indoor Flower. Blended in curated ratios with our ultra-refined and potent Cannabis Oil, these cartridges create an exceptional entourage effect that will amplify the best qualities of Maven’s Strains. A state-of-the-art process, using subcritical liquid carbon dioxide, as well as low applications of heat and pressure, creates a clean, refined, quality product every time. No artificial ingredients, non-cannabis-derived Terpenes, high temperatures, or harsh solvents are involved in the production of our cartridges; just 100% Cannabis-Derived Oil and Strain-Specific Terpenes that work together to create an unforgettable experience. All of the strains you know and love, with the Natural Terpene Profile of each flower strain, delivering optimum synergy in both flavor and potency.