Behold the timeless Shangri-La Goldies - premium infused cannabis pre-rolls crafted for connoisseurs who demand purity, potency and authenticity. Shangri-La is a harmonious fusion of Opal and Paradiso #11 that displays mountainous buds in captivating tones of lush forest green and royal violet; set against a backdrop of pure white snow that blankets their majestic peaks, resembling a scene of a mystical utopia. Each Shangri-La Goldies Infused Pre-Roll 5-pack contains five 0.6g joints made exclusively from our award-winning Shangri-La indoor flower, ultra-refined cannabis oil, and Shangri-La kief. Every element is 100% cannabis-derived, strain-specific, and terpene-rich — designed to deliver a clean, powerful, and flavorful smoke. Unlike other infused pre-rolls on the market, Goldies never include artificial terpenes, botanical additives, or cutting agents. Just premium indoor flower, meticulously paired with potent oil, terpene, and kief from the same strain, blended in perfect ratios to elevate the smoking experience. Pure infusion. Pure power. Pure Shangri-La. The result is a sophisticated infusion — smooth, aromatic, and undeniably powerful — made for those who expect more from cannabis. Revel in a sensory voyage of delicate floral aromas and luscious fruit enhanced by tones of earthiness and diesel while a symphony of tart, candied notes linger on the palate. Shangri-La is an Indica-dominant Hybrid that rivals heaven on earth for those seeking peace and tranquility - now elevated in Goldies form.