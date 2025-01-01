Behold the timeless Shangri-La. This harmonious fusion of Opal and Paradiso #11 displays mountainous buds in captivating tones of lush forest green and royal violet, set against a backdrop of pure white snow that blankets their majestic peaks, resembling a scene of a mystical utopia. Revel in a sensory voyage of delicate floral aromas and luscious fruit enhanced by tones of earthiness and diesel while a symphony of tart, candied notes linger on the palate. This Indica-dominant Hybrid rivals heaven on earth for those seeking peace and tranquility. Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or a novice, Maven Minis offer the perfect balance of quantity and quality, delivering the same high caliber experience as our full-sized flower, but in a convenient and travel-friendly package. These compact 14g Mylars may contain smaller nugs - but don't be fooled by their size! Each bag is packed with the same nuanced, top-tier Maven Genetics strains you know and love.