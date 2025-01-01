About this product
Sour Sangria is an award-winning Sativa, with a sophisticated flavor profile and well-balanced high, this compelling cross of our own Yuzu Mac and Pandora makes for dense, resinous nugs that display vivid blue and fuschia tones. Its sweet, sour, and citrus-forward nose translates to a refreshing inhale, while floral, earthy, and peppery notes make for a bold exhalation. While this high can have calming and reflective qualities, its uplifting nature keeps the mind sharp, focused, and engaged.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Sour Sangria is an award-winning Sativa, with a sophisticated flavor profile and well-balanced high, this compelling cross of our own Yuzu Mac and Pandora makes for dense, resinous nugs that display vivid blue and fuschia tones. Its sweet, sour, and citrus-forward nose translates to a refreshing inhale, while floral, earthy, and peppery notes make for a bold exhalation. While this high can have calming and reflective qualities, its uplifting nature keeps the mind sharp, focused, and engaged.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Maven Genetics
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item