Sour Sangria Cold Cure Live Rosin exemplifies the best traits of our award-winning Sativa staple. Honeyed citrus on the inhale is accented by nose-tingling gas on the exhale, culminating in a scintillating experience for both the senses and the mind. Anxiety and pain melt away, leaving an energized, focused state perfect for powering through the day. Our premium concentrates are handcrafted from the finest connoisseur-grade, fresh frozen indoor flower. This highly selective process respects the integrity of the plant on all levels, including a thorough R&D to determine which Trichome-rich strains will perform most optimally as an extract. Our master extraction artists preserve the delicate, strain-specific, full spectrum cannabinoids and terpenes from your favorite Maven strains and craft a variety of high-quality, solventless concentrate consistencies that are cured to perfection. Our artisanal made, craft-cannabis approach exceeds all marks, ultimately producing some of the highest quality concentrates on the market. We are diligent that each batch is held to the highest standard, ensuring unrivaled purity, flavor, and potency.