Sour Sangria is an award-winning Sativa-dominant lineage with the full-bodied, sophisticated flavor profile of a fine wine - balanced and refreshing. This compelling cross of our own Yuzu Mac and Pandora lines makes for dense, resinous nugs that display vivid blue and fuchsia tones. The intense color palette of the flower foreshadows the calming buzz that comes on after a zesty ignition. Its sweet, sour and citrus-forward nose translates to a refreshing inhale, while floral, earthy and peppery notes make for a bold exhalation. While this high can have calming and reflective qualities, its uplifting nature keeps the mind sharp, focused and engaged.

Maven is proud to present Sour Sangria in a new format - Sour Sangria Goldies Infused Pre-Roll 5-Packs. Each jar contains five 0.6g joints made exclusively from our Sour Sangria indoor flower, ultra-refined cannabis oil, and strain-specific kief.

Goldies are Maven’s premium infused cannabis pre-rolls — crafted for connoisseurs who demand purity, potency, and authenticity. Every element is 100% cannabis-derived, strain-specific, and terpene-rich — designed to deliver a clean, powerful, and flavorful smoke. Unlike other infused pre-rolls on the market, Sour Sangria Goldies never include artificial terpenes, botanical additives, or cutting agents. Just premium indoor flower, meticulously paired with potent oil, terpene, and kief all from the same strain, blended in perfect ratios to elevate the smoking experience. The result is a sophisticated infusion — smooth, aromatic, and undeniably powerful — made for those who expect more from cannabis.

Pure Infusion. Pure Power. Pure Sour Sangria.