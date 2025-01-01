Sour Sangria is an award-winning Sativa, which received the Best Sativa Award at KushStock. With a sophisticated flavor profile and well-balanced high, this compelling cross of our own Yuzu Mac and Pandora makes for dense, resinous nugs that display vivid blue and fuchsia tones. Its sweet, sour and citrus-forward nose translates to a refreshing inhale, while floral, earthy and peppery notes make for a bold exhalation. While this high can have calming and reflective qualities, its uplifting nature keeps the mind sharp, focused and engaged. Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or a novice, Maven Minis offer the perfect balance of quantity and quality, delivering the same high caliber experience as our full-sized flower, but in a convenient and travel-friendly package. These compact 14g Mylars may contain smaller nugs - but don't be fooled by their size! Each bag is packed with the same nuanced, top-tier Maven Genetics strains you know and love.